The Digital Solar Plant Testbed evaluates solutions to accurately predict energy generation, improve utilization and reduce maintenance costs. IIC has estimated that 30% reduction in O&M expenses with the help of accurate forecasting will save around $15 million/year for utilities managers.

The Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC), the U.S. headquartered organization, which is transforming business and society by accelerating the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), has announced the Digital Solar Plant testbed initiative in India on December 08.

The testbed is led by IIC members Larsen & Toubro Infortech (LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, and General Electric (GE) Digital. It will deploy in multiple phases at an LTI Solar plant in Rajasthan, India, beginning in early 2018.

The digital solar plant testbed includes LTI's solution framework for solar plants with GE Digital's Predix platform integration. It provides the necessary insights and dashboards for plant status, forecasting, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...