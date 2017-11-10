Western Union's EDGE Platform Wins Top Innovation Award at Dreamforce

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, November 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a leader in global payments services, has received a prestigious 'Lightning Bolt' award for "Best Marketplace" innovation at the annual Salesforce user conference, Dreamforce, in San Francisco, California.

The award for the WU/sup> EDGE platform was presented at the inaugural "Community Cloud Trailblazers" award ceremony, which celebrates companies, teams and leaders using Salesforce technology to create a positive impact for customers, employees, partners and communities.

Adam Tiberi, Head of Strategy and Product for Western Union Global Payments, said,

"We're thrilled to receive such a prestigious award and to have the WU EDGE platform recognised at one of the leading technology industry events in the world. The award is testament to the tireless effort from so many of our professionals, and is a truly exciting moment for Western Union and the Global Payments team.

"Our next generation WU EDGE platform delivers incredible capability for our customers. It is enabling us to drive powerful collaborations with small, medium and large organisations across the globe."

The WU EDGE digital platform enables small and medium sized enterprises to trade internationally with confidence and ease. The platform launched in 2016 is now available in 15 markets (UK, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Malta, Poland and the Czech Republic).

The award also serves to acknowledge Western Union's role as a participant and enabler of the fintech movement transforming financial services and how it continues to drive innovation in the international payments digital world.

Earlier this year, Western Union unveiled a major upgrade of its digital payments platform for international college students, offering universities a game-changing fintech solution in payments and reconciliation. The enhanced WU GlobalPay for Students platform enables academic institutions to more efficiently receive, reconcile, refund and track payments from international students. The platform is designed to help universities and colleges around the world simplify the reconciliation of incoming international tuition payments, which can be a complex and time-consuming process.