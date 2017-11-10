The joint venture firm EPAL, owned by Indian state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Limited and UK based Energy Pro Limited is partnering with leading Swiss battery storage solution provider Leclanché and development partner Deltro Energy.

The battery storage project will provide services to the Independent Energy Systems Operator (IESO). IESO oversees and manages the power grid of Ontario and is interconnected to Toronto Hydro, the largest electricity distribution company in Canada. With supply in Ontario over the last three years having shifted heavily towards intermittent power sources, additional grid management challenges have arisen for IESO, which the battery storage project will help manage.

The project will improve stability on Canada's largest transmission grid by managing unbalanced supply-demand situations.

The partnership has gained strategic ...

