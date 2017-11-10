Lubrizol: Lubrizol Joins HP's Open Materials and Applications Platform to Advance Estane Engineered Polymers in 3DP Applications

CLEVELAND, November 10, 2017 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces today its collaboration with HP as a partner in their Open Materials and Applications Platform to accelerate the development and adoption of its Estane Engineered Polymers in 3D Printing (3DP) for demanding applications requiring elastomeric properties and strength. 3DP is an exciting technology that has advanced the development of printable thermoplastics materials and their use in rapid prototyping, molds and supports, and small scale final part production. Despite this, innovation is needed to enable full scale industrial production, solidifying the importance of the relationship between Lubrizol and HP.

HP's award winning 3D printing technology is overcoming the barriers of speed and cost. The HP Multi Jet Fusion technology enables production of superior quality parts at speeds up to 10 times faster and at half the cost of current systems. Yet achieving full scale manufacturing goals also depends on the range of materials available for 3DP, so designs can be tailored to the specific needs of the application and end use. Conventional manufacturing processes have access to thousands of materials, while today, 3DP is limited to just a few, mostly rigid materials like nylons. With a strong need for specialty elastomeric materials, Lubrizol is well-positioned to develop novel solutions to meet customer needs.

Estane thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) polymers are long recognized for their outstanding physical, mechanical, haptic and aesthetic properties in industrial and consumer applications including footwear, wearable devices and specialty parts produced by extrusion or molding processes. Today, Estane TPU polymers are already being applied in FDM (fused deposition modeling) 3DP processes.

Gert-Jan Nijhuis, director global strategic marketing - Engineered Materials, states, "3D printing technology is revolutionizing the manufacturing industry and changing the way we design and produce component parts and even finished goods, in parallel allowing customized local manufacturing. We are pleased to announce our partnership with HP and their innovative Multi Jet Fusion technology. Combining HP's differentiating technology with our materials expertise, understanding of end-uses and channels to market will allow us to develop an optimized 3D materials portfolio for the future, maximizing value for our customers."

Lubrizol sees 3DP as an enabler to the development and production of even complex parts, but sees additional benefit in faster testing, data generation and modeling that can advance outcomes and benefits well beyond those first imagined. These added capabilities combined with the focus on end-use markets like consumer, sports and recreation, automotive, aerospace, industrial and medical applications, will allow Lubrizol to further their mission to improve lives.





Caption: Stephen Nigro, President of HP 3D Printing, and Rick Tolin, President of Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc. shake hands after signing Lubrizol's partnership in HP's Open Platform Materials and Applications Lab to advance the evolution and adoption of 3D printing technologies. In their hands are complex parts produced by HP's Multi Jet Fusion printing process, shown at right.

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2016 were $6.5 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866 .

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

