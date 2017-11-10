ZNGA Stock: The Bigger Picture Is What Is ImportantI have been watching Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) stock because a particularly powerful technical price pattern had been developing on the ZNGA stock chart, and the resolution to this pattern was expected to yield impressive results.The pattern I was originally watching was resolved on September 15 and as a result, I published a report titled "Zynga Stock Breaks Out, and These Are the Implications." In that report, I outlined the developments suggesting that a move to the upside was expected. Instead of.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...