FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2018 16 January 2018 Capital Markets Day



6 February 2018 Annual Report 2017



14 March 2018 Annual General Meeting



15 May 2018 Interim Report for the first quarter 2018



14 August 2018 Interim Report for the second quarter/first 6 months 2018



6 November 2018 Interim Report for the third quarter/first 9 months 2018



Any shareholder who proposes business to be transacted at the Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 14 March 2018 must submit the proposal(s) to the Board of Directors' Secretariat no later than Tuesday 30 January 2018. Proposals must be sent by letter to PANDORA A/S, Board of Directors' Secretariat attn.: Peter Ring, Havneholmen 17-19, DK-1561 Copenhagen V, Denmark, or by email to legal@pandora.net.



ABOUT PANDORA PANDORA designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. PANDORA jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through around 7,700 points of sale, including more than 2,200 concept stores.



Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, PANDORA employs more than 22,300 people worldwide of whom around 13,200 are located in Thailand, where the Company manufactures its jewellery. PANDORA is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange in Denmark. In 2016, PANDORA's total revenue was DKK 20.3 billion (approximately EUR 2.7 billion).



