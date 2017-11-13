Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 13 November 2017 at 10:30



Digitalist Group Plc's ("Digitalist Group") new shares (14,346,164 shares in total) which were issued in connection with directed share issues on 26 September 2017 and on 6 November 2017 have been registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 13 November 2017. The new shares will be admitted to public trade on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange approximately on 14 November 2017 in the same class of shares as the company's old shares.



The new shares will carry the right to receive dividends and other distribution of funds, if any, and other shareholder rights in Digitalist Group as of the registration of the shares with the Finnish Trade Register. Digitalist Group now has a total of 422,395,761 shares and votes.



