Sectra Strengthens Presence in Saudi Arabia by Establishing Regional Support Office and Signing Distribution Agreement With El Seif

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra(STO: SECT B) has entered into a partnership with El Seif Development Company. Through this distribution agreement, Sectra strengthens its future business capabilities in Saudi Arabia. Healthcare providers in the region can, through El Seif, gain access to efficient and patient-centered care with Sectra's imaging IT solution. Sectra also established a regional service and support company, Sectra Saudi Arabia, to ensure existing and new customers receive the excellent service quality for which Sectra is renowned.

"Sectra is known for delivering high-quality solutions with excellent customer support," says Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra. "The combination of establishing a regional Sectra support organization and utilizing the strong market knowledge and network of El Seif gives us the right conditions to support healthcare providers in Saudi Arabia in their efforts to improve the quality of care".

Saudi Arabia has a population of about 33 million and the Saudi Arabian government aims to make significant efficiency and quality improvements in the healthcare sector in the coming years. Today, there are about 470 hospitals in the country and 2,300 primary care centers.

The distribution agreement with El Seif includes Sectra's Enterprise Image Management solutions, comprising PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) for imaging-intense departments including radiology, breast imaging, pathology and cardiology, VNA (Vendor Neutral Archive), solutions for sharing and collaborating around medical images and tools for orthopaedic pre-operative planning in 2D and 3D.

About El Seif Development

El Seif Development Company is a leading Saudi healthcare company in the fields of pharmaceuticals and medical systems supply. With more than 37 years of experience in medical diagnostic imaging systems, radiation oncology systems, clinical laboratory diagnostics, digital operating theaters, digital pathology, medical waste and healthcare IT, El Seif has executed a wide range of projects including full hospital turnkey projects throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

El Seif has gained an excellent reputation in the healthcare industry thanks to its internal quality system, dedicated workforce, well-equipped facilities, infrastructure, high-quality after-sales service and technical support to all of its clients, resulting in an outstanding customer satisfaction.

Sectra Enterprise Image Management

Sectra's enterprise imaging portfolio gives healthcare providers a unified strategy for all their imaging needs, enabling improved patient outcome while lowering operational costs. This is delivered through high system availability, a single point of access to all information needed, and by giving clinicians access to the tools they need from a single workstation.

Sectra's complete enterprise imaging offering is modular and supports the most image-intense departments-radiology, pathology, cardiology and orthopaedics. Being built on the same technical platform, customers can easily extend a departmental solution to create a comprehensive VNA and enterprise image management solution without any major investment or replacement of existing components.

Experience the solutions at RSNA 2017 Meet

Sectra at RSNA in booth #6113 where Sectra's solutions for radiology imaging will be showcased. Read more and book a meeting with Sectra at RSNA.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander

CEO and President Sectra AB

+46(0)705-23-52-27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh

Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions

+46(0)708-23-56-10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-strengthens-presence-in-saudi-arabia-by-establishing-regional-support-office-and-signing-dist,c2388838

The following files are available for download: