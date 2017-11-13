Alfa Laval's Next-Generation Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers Combine Efficient, Reliable Performance With Ease of Service

LUND, Sweden, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Used by countless companies and in nearly every industry imaginable, gasketed plate-and-frame heat exchangers have changed little in their overall design for more than 20 years. Alfa Laval is now ready to challenge this status quo with the launch of next-generation heat exchangers that offer customers improved energy efficiency, reliability and serviceability.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/602460/Alfa_Laval_AL_T25_Facong.jpg )



The new heat exchanger range has resulted from a years-long effort from Alfa Laval's engineers to rethink existing designs. "The development process has been entirely driven by the needs and feedback of our customers," says Carina Resare, Head of Research and Development for gasketed plate heat exchangers at Alfa Laval. "The result has been what we believe is the most modern line of industrial plate heat exchangers available on the market today."

Features that make the difference

In redesigning industrial gasketed plate-and-frame heat exchangers, Alfa Laval's engineers have sought to provide customers with flexible solutions suitable to the widest range of applications. "The demands of industry today require a reliable, more efficient heat exchanger that is also easy to maintain, and many of our customers are increasingly focused on improving worker safety and reducing the environmental impact of their operations," explains Resare. "In these next-generation heat exchangers, we have included a number of design features specifically with these objectives in mind."

Among these features is Alfa Laval's patented CurveFlow' distribution area, which simultaneously improves the media flow and minimizes fouling. The result is increased thermal efficiency, which translates to a more compact unit as well as more sustainable energy usage.

Other features include Alfa Laval's unique five-point alignment system, which reduces the risks of unplanned stops by keeping the plates held in the correct position during tightening and operation. The ClipGrip' gasket design is another example, which provides reliable fastening of the gaskets to the plates. In addition to ensuring more dependable performance when the heat exchanger is in use, these and other features reduce maintenance costs by making the service process simpler and safer.

Setting new standards

"We set out to fulfil the needs of our customers by creating something totally new - by bringing innovation into our product," says Resare. "And by doing that we are setting new standards in energy efficiency, mechanical reliability and serviceability."

Alfa Laval will launch new gasketed plate heat exchangers from the next-generation range over the next three years. We can already present three models: Alfa Laval T8, Alfa Laval T35 and Alfa Laval T25. By 2020, Alfa Laval's entire line of industrial plate heat exchangers will be part of this high performing family of products.

To learn more about Alfa Laval's next generation of gasketed plate heat exchangers visit http://www.alfalaval.com/demand-new-standards

Editor's notes

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2016, posted annual sales of about SEK 35.6 billion (approx. 3.77 billion Euros). The company has about 17,000 employees.

http://www.alfalaval.com