On 24 August 2017 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.



In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 7.5m, to be executed during the period from 24 August 2017 to 31 December 2017.



The following transactions have been executed under the program:



Date Number of Average Amount shares purchase (DKK) price (DKK per share) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the program as of last 92,950 377.84 35,119,795 announcement: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 November 2017 2,000 380.11 760,220 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 November 2017 1,900 379.57 721,183 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 November 2017 3,000 377.95 1,133,850 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 November 2017 6,000 361.69 2,170,140 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 November 2017 5,000 355.79 1,778,950 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the program following 110,850 376.04 41,684,138 above purchases: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 1,248,015 treasury shares corresponding to 3.1% of the share capital.



Purchases for an amount of EUR 1.9m (approx. DKK 14.2m) remain to be executed under the program.



Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to: Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822, +45 2892 8881)



Company Announcement no. 48/2017



