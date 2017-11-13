Merck and International Diabetes Federation Partner to Help Address Global Type 2 Diabetes Epidemic

DARMSTADT, Germany, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Focus on education and awareness -raising initiatives to facilitate prevention of t ype 2 diabetes

Partnership activities include online course for healthcare professionals and joint awareness campaign on World Diabetes Day 14 November 2017

Merck, a leading science and technology company with 60 years of clinical experience in diabetes, today announced its partnership with the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) to implement education and communications activities emphasizing the importance of preventing type 2 diabetes. The IDF recognize diabetes overall as one of the largest global health emergencies of the 21st century[1] and type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes, estimated to contribute to up to 90% of global diabetes cases.[1] Yet many cases of type 2 diabetes can be delayed or prevented.[1]

"Merck shares the International Diabetes Federation's vision of promoting diabetes care and prevention worldwide, and we are committed to helping improve the lives of people living with or at risk of type 2 diabetes," said Belén Garijo, M.D., member of the Executive Board and CEO Healthcare at Merck. "The IDF's prestigious platforms, such as the online School of Diabetes and World Diabetes Day, provide a valued way for our joint education and awareness initiatives to reach and empower people with the knowledge they need in the fight against diabetes."

The first partnership activity, available now on the IDF's School of Diabetes website, is a CME accredited, IDF-certified healthcare professional (HCP) course about prevention of type 2 diabetes developed with an educational grant from Merck, which enables unlimited access for HCPs globally. The IDF's online school, www.idfdiabeteschool.org, is a one-stop portal that gives access to up-to-date, evidence-based information on all aspects of diabetes care, management and prevention, which is developed and reviewed by world-leading specialists.[2]

Dr. Shaukat Sadikot, President of IDF, says, "The world is facing a rising prevalence and incidence of type 2 diabetes, due to limited knowledge on prevention and insufficiently informed self-management. Healthcare professionals have an important role to play to tackle this issue. Our self-paced online short course aims to enhance their knowledge and provide evidence-based strategies for the prevention of type 2 diabetes."

Merck's partnership with the IDF extends to World Diabetes Day 2017 (14 November), which is themed 'Women and diabetes.' Merck is committed to and involved in raising awareness about women's health with the program Healthy Women, Healthy Economies. Alongside the IDF, Merck is proud to support the global awareness-raising initiative to promote healthier lifestyles for women at risk of or living with diabetes globally and advocate prevention. The IDF estimate that there are currently over 199 million women living with diabetes worldwide and this number is projected to increase to 313 million by 2040.[1]

Merck's close collaboration with the IDF is another way that the company is demonstrating its commitment to improving the lives of people living with diabetes. To learn more about Merck's commitment to diabetes, please visit www.merckgroup.com.

About IDF

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) is an umbrella organization of over 230 national diabetes associations in 165 countries and territories. It represents the interests of the growing number of people with diabetes and those at risk. The Federation has been leading the global diabetes community since 1950. The Federation's activities aim to influence policy, increase public awareness and encourage health improvement, promote the exchange of high-quality information about diabetes, and provide education for people with diabetes and their healthcare providers. IDF is associated with the Department of Public Information of the United Nations and is in official relations with the World Health Organization (WHO). http://www.idf.org.

Merck in Diabetes

In 2015, there were an estimated 415 million adults aged 20-79 with diabetes, and the World Health Organization (WHO) projects that diabetes will be the seventh leading cause of death in 2030.[3] By 2040, that number is expected to rise to 642 million - over 10% of the world's adult population.[1] Type 2 diabetes is the more common form, and while its causes are partly genetic, [1] lifestyle factors - such as obesity, poor nutrition, and lack of exercise - also play a major role.[1]

Type 2 diabetes can produce a range of complications including cardiovascular diseases, eye damage, and kidney disease.[1] Most worryingly, only one in two sufferers has been diagnosed.[1] Merck is committed to improving the lives of people living with diabetes.

About Merck

Merck is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 50,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life - from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD televisions. In 2016, Merck generated sales of €15.0 billion in 66 countries.

Founded in 1668, Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group. The company holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma and EMD Performance Materials.

