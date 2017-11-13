Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 58/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 13 November 2017











Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 45



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 45:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 31,390,000 7,717,354,260 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 November 2017 165,000 244.85 40,400,250 -------------------- 7 November 2017 160,000 249.32 39,891,200 -------------------- 8 November 2017 155,000 247.47 38,357,850 -------------------- 9 November 2017 165,000 246.20 40,623,000 -------------------- 10 November 2017 160,000 244.94 39,190,400 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 45 805,000 198,462,700 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 32,195,000 7,915,816,960 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 34,276,021 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 3.66% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



