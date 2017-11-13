Bugbear Entertainment - Get Your Music Featured on Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC Game

HELSINKI, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bugbear Entertainment is searching for bands to submit music for their latest racing game: Wreckfest, and are currently accepting applications.

Bugbear have opened a contest with a top prize of $3,500 and nine runner-up prizes of $1,000 per track. They are looking to attract bands and musicians who are interested in reaching hundreds and thousands of new fans by having their music featured on a major title release on Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC. Other bands featured in the previous Bugbear releases have included upcoming indie bands and household names like Megadeth, Rob Zombie, Fall Out Boy, Audioslave and Skrillex.

Bands can apply at https://wreckfest.audiodraft.com/

This innovative approach to sourcing music is evidence of a growing realisation amongst game designers, that there are thousands of unheard of bands out there, who just need the right chance to have their music heard internationally, and by the right demographic to get that critical mass of fans to push them to the next level of popularity.

The plan of attack offers a symbiotic relationship, where the marketing efforts of a big name gaming studio, and that of a band's fan base can harmonise and push (or in this case, crash) through the gates of pop culture's consciousness. While getting the soundtrack right for the game, Bugbear is at the same time listening to their fans. The game studio is engaging their followers to cast their vote on the favourite tracks they would like to hear while playing the game.

Music has always been a vital part of the gaming experience and Wreckfest puts this front and centre. By combining energetic, action-packed and accelerating music with their demolition derby racing game, they aim to create an immersive experience for the player, one where the in-game radio feeds the road rage in all of us. The soon to be released Wreckfest title is published by THQ Nordic.

For some gameplay footage of Wreckfest, and more information on its release, check out

http://www.wreckfestgame.com/

