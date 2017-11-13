13.11.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: Baader Helvea (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) Write-down in-line with expectations: Expected write-downs for the disposal are EUR 169mn (or EUR -0.15 on EPRA NAV per share) compared to our estimate of EUR 136mn. There is a potential earn-out gain and tax reimbursement effect of in total EUR 151mn (based on current EUR/Ruble exchange rates) dependent on the performance of the shopping centers in 2021. Our conclusion: The disposal deal should be closed until year-end, which is important positive news. As write-downs are in line with expectations, they are...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...