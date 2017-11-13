Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Baxter's Revenue Grew 6%; EPS Rocketed 96%

Research Desk Line-up: Mettler-Toledo Intl. Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

Baxter's total worldwide revenue increased to $2.71 billion for Q3 FY17 compared to $2.56 billion for Q3 FY16; a 5.86% positive change on a y-o-y basis. The domestic, or US based, revenue amounted to $1.1 billion while the revenue generated from the international market amounted to $1.6 billion in the reported quarter. The Company's revenue beat its estimates of $2.66 billion.

Baxter's cost of sales amounted to $1.58 billion for Q3 FY17 compared to $1.49 billion in Q3 FY16. The Company's gross margin increased 5.61% to $1.13 billion from $1.07 billion in Q3 FY16.

The adjusted operating margin was 16.30% for the reported quarter, up 30 basis points from 16.0% recorded in Q3 FY16.

Baxter's operating income amounted to $292.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $186.00 million in Q3 FY16, a 57% positive change on a y-o-y basis. The reported quarter's solid performance was attributed to sales of $27.00 million generated from Claris Injectables, which the Company had acquired in July 2017, and which allowed the Company to widen its presence in the pharmaceuticals market. Also, in the reported quarter, the Company incurred lower marketing and administrative expenses, and research and development expenses. Income from continuing operations grew 93.75% to $248.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $128.00 million on a y-o-y basis.

Baxter posted net income of $251 million in Q3 FY17, a 93.08% increase from $130.00 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's net income per share was $0.45 in the reported quarter, up 96% compared to $0.23 on a y-o-y basis. The Company generated adjusted earnings of $0.64 per diluted share in Q3 FY17, increasing 14% from $0.56 per diluted share in Q3 FY16.

The Company achieved strong results due to good contributions from its current transformation efforts.

Segment Details

Baxter has five major segments, namely: (i) Fluid Systems; (ii) Integrated Pharmacy Solutions; (iii) Surgical Care; (iv) Hospital Products; and (v) Renal Products.

In Q3 FY17, the total sales amounted to $610 million for the Fluid Systems segment; $627 million for the Integrated Pharmacy Solutions segment; and $338 million for the Surgical Care segment. The Company's Hospital Products segment's sales totaled $1.70 billion in Q3 FY17, advancing 7% on both reported basis and constant currency basis, and 6% operationally, compared to the prior year's same period. The Company's Renal Products segment's sales amounted to $1.01 billion in the reported quarter, an increase of 3% on both reported basis and constant currency basis.

Cash Matters

Baxter posted free cash flow from continuing operations of $933.00 million for the period ending September 30, 2017, versus $419.00 million for the comparable period of the previous fiscal year. The Company is aiming to target a dividend payout ratio of approximately 35%, and repurchased share selectively worth $180.00 million in Q3 FY17.

Outlook

Baxter was able to achieve a strong operational outcome and a lower capital expenditure. For the full-year 2017, the Company expects sales to rise approximately 4%, and estimates operating cash flows of $1.85 billion and free cash flows of around $1.2 billion. Baxter is expecting earnings from continuing operations, before special items, to be $2.40 to $2.43 per diluted share.

Stock Performance

On Friday, November 10, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $64.04, slipping 2.06% from its previous closing price of $65.39. A total volume of 4.10 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 2.22 million shares. Baxter Intl.'s stock price soared 6.33% in the last three months, 12.95% in the past six months, and 33.86% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have skyrocketed 44.43%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 34.54 and has a dividend yield of 1.00%. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $35.63 billion.

