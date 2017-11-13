Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Aflac's EPS Advanced 18%; Raised Dividend by 4.7%

Research Desk Line-up: CNO Financial Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

Aflac's total revenues were $5.5 billion during Q3 2017 compared to $5.7 billion in Q3 2016.

For Q3 2017, Aflac's operating earnings were $676 million compared to $713 million in Q3 2016. The decrease in operating earnings primarily reflected the impact of a weaker yen in the reported quarter. The Company's operating earnings per diluted share decreased 2.3% to $1.70 per diluted share in Q3 2017, and included an after-tax benefit from the reserve adjustment of $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $1.74 in Q3 2016.

Aflac's net earnings were $716 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, for Q3 2017 compared to $629 million, or $1.53 per diluted share in Q3 2016. The increase in net earnings in the reported quarter reflected net realized investment gains of $71 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, on a pretax basis, compared with pretax net losses of $130 million, or $0.32 per diluted share in the year-ago same period. The Company's earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, totaled $1.70 per share, beating analysts' expectations of $1.62 per share.

Geographic Results

AFLAC JAPAN - During Q3 2017, total new annualized premium sales decreased 10.5% to ¥23.7 billion, or $214 million. Third sector sales, which included cancer, medical, and income support products, increased 2.1% to ¥22.1 billion in the reported quarter. Total first sector sales, which included products such as WAYS and child endowment, were down 66.7% in the quarter, reflecting the Company's actions to reduce sale of first sector's savings products that are more interest-sensitive.

In yen terms, Aflac Japan's premium income, net of reinsurance, decreased 3.5% in Q3 2017 to ¥355.3 billion, with growth in third sector premium more than offset by an anticipated reduction in first sector premium due to savings products reaching premium paid-up. The segment's net investment income, net of amortized hedge costs, increased 1.1% to ¥62.5 billion on a y-o-y basis, primarily due to the foreign currency impact of US dollar-denominated investments. Total revenues were down 2.8% to ¥419.0 billion in Q3 2017. Pretax operating profit margin for the Japan's segment was 19.9% in the reported quarter compared to 19.6% in the prior year's same quarter.

Aflac Japan's growth rates in dollar terms for the third quarter were suppressed as a result of the weaker yen/dollar exchange rate. Premium income, net of reinsurance, decreased 11.0% to $3.2 billion in Q3 2017. The division's net investment income, net of amortized hedge costs, decreased 7.6% to $561 million. Total revenues declined by 10.5% to $3.8 billion, while pretax operating earnings declined 9.6% to $748 million.

AFLAC US - During Q3 2017, Aflac US premium income increased 2.1% to $1.4 billion. The segment's net investment income was up 2.8% to $181 million. Aflac US's total revenues increased 2.1% to $1.6 billion. The pretax operating profit margin for the US segment was 20.1% compared to 20.9% in the year-ago same period, while Pretax operating earnings in the reported quarter were $316 million, down 2.2% on a y-o-y basis, reflecting elevated investment in the platform.

Aflac US total new annualized premium sales increased 7.5% in Q3 2017 to $348 million. Persistency in the reported quarter came in at 77.7% compared to 76.9% in the year-earlier corresponding quarter.

Cash Matters

Aflac's total investments and cash at the end of September 2017 were $122.5 billion compared to $121.9 billion at June 30, 2017.

During Q3 2017, Aflac repurchased $219 million, or 2.7 million of its common shares. For the first nine months of the year, the Company purchased $1.0 billion, or 13.9 million of its common shares. At the end of September, Aflac had 53.0 million shares available for purchase under its share repurchase authorizations.

Aflac's shareholders' equity was $22.0 billion, or $55.80 per share, at September 30, 2017, compared to $22.8 billion, or $55.84 per share, at September 30, 2016. The annualized return on average shareholders' equity in Q3 2017 was 13.2%.

Aflac's Board of Directors announced a 4.7% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, effective with the fourth quarter payment and marks the 35th consecutive year of increase in the Company's cash dividend. The fourth quarter dividend of $0.45 per share is payable on December 01, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2017.

Outlook

Aflac is forecasting Aflac Japan long-term growth rate in the range of 4% to 6% through 2019. The Company is anticipating long-term growth rate of 3% to 5% in new annualized premium sales through 2019 in Aflac US. Aflac reiterated that it will repurchase between $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion of its shares in 2017.

Aflac upwardly revised its operating earnings per diluted share outlook for 2017 from a range of $6.40 to $6.65 to a higher range of $6.75 to $6.95, both of which excluded the impact of the yen. The Company stated that if the yen averages ¥110 to ¥115 to the dollar for Q4 FY17, then it would expect operating earnings to be approximately $1.42 to $1.66 per diluted share in the upcoming quarter, making FY17 operating earnings approximately $6.62 to $6.86 per diluted share.

Stock Performance

On Friday, November 10, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $83.44, slightly down 0.76% from its previous closing price of $84.08. A total volume of 1.18 million shares have exchanged hands. Aflac's stock price surged 2.70% in the last three months, 13.17% in the past six months, and 13.91% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have rallied 19.89%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 12.12 and has a dividend yield of 2.16%. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $33.06 billion.

