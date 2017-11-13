FIDESSA GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

The following notification is made under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Justin Llewellyn-Jones

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status US COO and Global Head of Derivatives (PDMR)

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Fidessa group plc

b) LEI 213800691ANM6EZWOH75

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 10p Ordinary Shares

GB0007590234

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc by the Fidessa group plc Monthly Share Purchase Plan.

In addition, the individual has been granted matching shares equal to the number of shares purchased in the transaction. The matching shares will vest in the September in the third year after the award, subject to continued employment during the vesting period.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (s) Volume(s)

£23.311 14

0 14

d) Aggregated information Aggregated Volume 28

Price £11.6555

e) Date of the transaction 2017-11-10