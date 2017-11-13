Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Digital Realty's Revenue Grew 12%; Core FFO Per Share Increased 4.8%

Research Desk Line-up: Hudson Pacific Properties Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Digital Realty's total revenue increased 12% to $609.93 million from $546.29 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's rental revenues increased 11.4% to $440.59 million from $395.21 million in the third quarter of 2016. The total revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $593.2 million.

During Q3 FY17, the Company signed new leases representing $58.10 million of annualized rental revenue, including a $7.7 million contribution from interconnection. The Company also signed renewal leases representing $66 million of annualized rental revenue during the quarter.

For the reported quarter, Digital Realty's D&A expenses increased 12.2% to $199.91 million from $178.13 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's G&A expenses decreased 4.7% to $41.48 million from $43.56 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's total operating expenses increased 26.2% to $543.77 million from $430.54 million in the third quarter of 2016.

During Q3 FY17, Digital Realty's operating income decreased 42.8% to $66.16 million from $115.75 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's net operating income (NOI) increased 11.1% to $382.82 million from $344.49 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's cash NOI increased 12.1% to $384.38 million from $342.70 million in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Digital Realty's net loss was $4.14 million compared to a net income of $187.33 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) was negative $0.02 compared to positive $1.25 in the corresponding period of last year.

For the reported quarter, Digital Realty's funds from operations (FFO) increased 7.5% to $214.63 million on a y-o-y basis from $199.50 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's FFO per share decreased 6.1% to $1.23 from $1.31 in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, Digital Realty's core FFO increased 20.7% to $263.76 million on a y-o-y basis from $218.41 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's core FFO per share increased 4.8% to $1.51 from $1.44 in Q3 FY16. The core FFO per share surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.49.

For the reported quarter, Digital Realty's adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) increased 15% to $237.96 million on a y-o-y basis from $206.84 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's AFFO per share increased 0.7% to $1.37 on a y-o-y basis from $1.36 in the comparable period of last year.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Digital Realty's cash and cash equivalents increased 428.4% to $192.58 million from $36.45 million as on September 30, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's net unsecured senior notes increased 60.5% to $6.81 billion from $4.24 billion in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's accounts and other receivables increased 24.2% to $258.49 million from $208.10 million in the third quarter of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable and other accrued liabilities increased 24.3% to $1.02 billion from $823.91 million in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Digital Realty completed the acquisition of DuPont Fabros in an all-stock transaction valued at $7.9 billion in enterprise value.

On November 02, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.93 per share, payable on January 12, 2018, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2017.

Outlook

For FY17, Digital Realty expects revenue to be in the range of $2.4 - $2.5 and estimates core FFO per share to be in the band of $6.00 - $6.10.

Stock Performance

On Friday, November 10, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $120.85, falling 1.14% from its previous closing price of $122.24. A total volume of 988.95 thousand shares have exchanged hands. Digital Realty Trust's stock price soared 5.22% in the last three months, 4.22% in the past six months, and 36.97% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have rallied 22.99%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 98.09 and has a dividend yield of 3.08%. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $25.84 billion.

