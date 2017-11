A unit of China's GCL group has moved forward with a $30 million strategic investment in Millennial Lithium by finalizing the first of two payments for a 17% stake in the Canadian exploratory mining firm.Hong Kong-based Golden Concord Group (GCL) includes a number of companies that are active in the Chinese solar market, including GCL-Poly, the world's largest polysilicon and wafer producer. Integrated energy services provider Million Surge, a wholly owned ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...