Blockchain Technology is Ideal for Transitioning Lottery to Online

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2017) - LottoGopher Holdings Inc. (CSE: LOTO) (OTCQB: LTTGF) (FSE: 2LG) ("LottoGopher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Jeff Koyen as an Independent Advisor. Mr. Koyen will guide the company in developing and launching applicable blockchain technologies as it relates to online lottery, including the verification of ticket ownership on a public ledger. Mr. Koyen, a cryptocurrency and blockchain investor, trader and enthusiast, is also an award-winning journalist and media strategist. Previously, he held editorships with New York Press, Forbes Traveler, Travel and Leisure, Dow Jones Mansion Global, Vocativ, and Digiday. He was recently appointed Strategic Advisor for 360 Blockchain.

"There is a great opportunity for LottoGopher to lead both lottery messenger services worldwide and the traditional state-operated lottery industry in setting a new standard for transparency and security using blockchain technology," commented Jeff Koyen. "A blockchain is essentially an incorruptible ledger of transactions, with the information spread across a network of computers, constantly updating. Both online and traditional lotteries could benefit from the development of a 'Lottery Blockchain' to increase trust and visibility for the ownership of the actual ticket."

"We are very pleased to welcome Jeff to the Advisory board to lead our lottery blockchain initiatives," commented James Morel, CEO of LottoGopher. "Jeff's knowledge and experience will be invaluable to LottoGopher in our drive to implement blockchain technology to improve compliance and transparency in the lottery industry. It has been and will continue to disrupt the way businesses operate into the foreseeable future, and we are in preparations now to leverage this technology for lottery-specific applications."

Mr. Koyen is currently the President of Chaotic Neutral, an incubator LLC for companies and projects. Previously, Mr. Koyen was CEO of Assignmint.com.

What is a 'Blockchain'?

Digital Data named "blockchain" the top trend for 2018.

The global blockchain industry is estimated to be worth anywhere between $7-$20 billion by 2024, with around 90 percent of the banks in Europe and North America reported to be exploring the technology already.

A blockchain is a decentralized, digital public ledger of all cryptocurrency transactions. The ledger is continuously growing as 'completed' blocks (transactions) are recorded and added in chronological order. Market participants keep track of digital currency transactions without central recordkeeping. Each node (a computer connected to the network) receives a copy of the blockchain, downloaded automatically.

About LottoGopher

LottoGopher is a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online using a debit or credit card. By allowing individuals to choose their numbers and safely order tickets for the official lottery drawings in California, LottoGopher makes it simple for users to keep track of their tickets and winnings. With LottoGopher, individuals can either play alone with a single ticket or create and join online public and private groups to pool winnings from California lotteries, including Mega Millions, Powerball and SuperLotto Plus. LottoGopher offers memberships that allow California residents to order multiple tickets from various lotteries. LottoGopher also enables users to stay up to date on the latest drawings, track their tickets and collect winnings. Members have exclusive access to expert player strategies, jackpot alerts, lottery news, lucky number pickers and winners' financial resources.

Forward-Looking Statement

This new release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements in respect of the Company's potential use of blockchain technology in its business. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. This prospectus uses words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.