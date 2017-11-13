Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DEPFA ACS BANK (-) DEPFA ACS BANK: FMS WERTMANAGEMENT AÖR LAUNCHES A PROGRAMME FOR THE PURCHASE OF CERTAIN CHF, CAD, USD, EUR, NOK, SEK AND HUF NOTES ISSUED BY DEPFA ACS AND DEPFA PBI 13-Nov-2017 / 14:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. _NB: THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER FOR ANY SECURITIES THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION_ *NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE 'UNITED STATES') OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.* For immediate release *RE: FMS WERTMANAGEMENT AÖR LAUNCHES A PROGRAMME FOR THE PURCHASE OF CERTAIN CHF, CAD, USD, EUR, NOK, SEK AND HUF NOTES ISSUED BY DEPFA ACS AND DEPFA PBI* 13 November, 2017 Issued on behalf of DEPFA ACS BANK ('*DEPFA ACS*') and DEPFA Pfandbrief Bank International S.A ('*DEPFA PBI*' and together with DEPFA ACS the 'Issuers') in respect of their Notes (as defined below) listed on a trading venue within the scope of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation'). The Market Abuse Regulation requires disclosure of inside information relating to the Issuers and the Notes. DEPFA ACS and DEPFA PBI has been informed by FMS Wertmanagement AöR ('*FMS-WM*') that FMS-WM has announced today that it has authorised with immediate effect a purchase programme to be managed by Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (the '*Manager*' or '*Deutsche Bank*'), pursuant to which FMS-WM may from time to time continue to purchase, through open market purchases or private transactions (the '*Programme*'), the following securities (the '*Benchmark Notes*' and the '*Private Placement Notes*', together the '*Notes*') (the '*Programme Announcement*'): *Benchmark Notes* *Issuer* *Description of the *ISIN* *Principal amount Notes* outstanding * DEPFA PBI CHF 400mn 3.125% due CH0026463577 CHF 92.005mn Aug-2020 DEPFA ACS CAD 200mn 5.250% due CA249575AG69 CAD 2.371mn Mar-2025 DEPFA ACS CHF 300mn 3.250% due CH0026116084 CHF 4.360mn Jul-2031 DEPFA ACS CAD 350mn 4.900% due CA249575AJ09 CAD 0.550mn Aug-2035 DEPFA ACS USD 1,250mn 5.125% DE000A0LPMX0 USD 27.390mn due Mar-20371 _1 The Programme does not extend to the 5.125% Mar-2037 notes issued pursuant to Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act 1933 (_'*Rule 144A*'_) and bearing ISIN: US249575AN19. No Rule 144A Notes shall be accepted for purchase pursuant to the Programme. _ *Private Placements Notes* *Issuer* *Description of the *ISIN* *Principal amount Notes* outstanding * DEPFA ACS EUR 25mn CMS linked DE000A0D2HT2 EUR 25.000mn notes due May-2020 DEPFA ACS EUR 25mn CMS linked XS0218532249 EUR 25.000mn notes due May-2020 DEPFA ACS EUR 4mn CMS linked XS0221014474 EUR 4.000mn notes due Jun-2020 DEPFA ACS EUR 10mn CMS linked XS0222624248 EUR 10.000mn notes due Jun-2020 DEPFA ACS NOK 300mn 4.45% notes XS0235355210 NOK 300.000mn due Nov-2020 SEK 421mn Inflation DEPFA ACS linked notes due XS0278110431 SEK 421.000mn Dec-2020 DEPFA ACS HUF 3750mn 0.000% XS0243682464 HUF 3750.000mn notes due Feb-2021 DEPFA ACS EUR 5mn Structured XS0288711392 EUR 5.000mn notes due Feb-2021 DEPFA ACS EUR 20mn Structured XS0258836914 EUR 20.000mn notes due Jun-2021 DEPFA ACS EUR 12mn CMS linked XS0260901052 EUR 12.000mn notes due Jul-2021 DEPFA ACS EUR 12mn CMS linked XS0295619661 EUR 12.000mn notes due May-2022 DEPFA ACS EUR 100mn CMS linked XS0222934357 EUR 100.000mn notes due Jun-2022 DEPFA ACS EUR 5mn Structured XS0288769390 EUR 5.000mn notes due Feb-2024 DEPFA ACS EUR 10mn CMS linked XS0217803914 EUR 10.000mn notes due Apr-2025 DEPFA ACS NOK 120mn 4.270% XS0233593242 NOK 120.000mn notes due Nov-2025 DEPFA ACS EUR 15mn Structured XS0259466695 EUR 15.000mn notes due Jul-2031 DEPFA ACS EUR 15mn Structured XS0259885316 EUR 15.000mn notes due Jul-2036 DEPFA ACS EUR 13,5mn 0.000% XS0343829486 EUR 13.5000mn notes due Jul-2037 The Programme Announcement further states that: · The price of a particular purchase pursuant to the Programme is to be determined between FMS-WM and the relevant noteholder (the '*Noteholder*'). An amount equal to the accrued and unpaid interest will also be paid in respect to all Notes validly purchased by FMS-WM pursuant to the Programme, from, and including, the immediately preceding interest payment date for each series of Notes to, but excluding, the Settlement Date. - FMS-WM may choose to terminate the Programme at any time, at its sole discretion, and without any prior notification to Noteholders. · Noteholders wishing to submit their Notes for purchase by FMS-WM pursuant to the Programme should contact their Deutsche Bank Sales Representative. Any purchase will be made on a bilateral basis agreed between FMS-WM and the respective Noteholder as facilitated by Deutsche Bank. · If Noteholders have an account with Deutsche Bank and wish to submit any of the targeted Notes for purchase by FMS-WM pursuant to the Programme, they should contact their Deutsche Bank Sales Representative in London, Frankfurt and/or Zurich at any time between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., London time, on any business day in the relevant jurisdiction. They will not be required to pay any fees or commissions to Deutsche Bank in connection with the sale of Notes. Deutsche Bank may require evidence of their identity to comply with applicable anti-money laundering legislation and related regulations, policies and procedures in relation to the selling of the Notes. · If Noteholders do not have an account with Deutsche Bank, and wish to submit any of the targeted Notes for purchase by FMS-WM pursuant to the Programme, they may do so through their broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company, other financial institution or other custodian that they customarily use. Their broker must contact a Deutsche Bank Sales Representative in London, Frankfurt and/or Zurich at any time between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., London time, on any business day the relevant jurisdiction. They may be required to pay a fee or commission to their broker or intermediary through whom the Notes are sold. This announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ('Market Abuse Regulation') and is disclosed in accordance with the Issuers obligations under Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulations. *For any questions relating to the Programme or the Programme Announcement Noteholders should contact Deutsche Bank at the telephone number and/or address set out below:* *Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch* Winchester House 1 Great Winchester Street London EC2N 2DB Tel: +44 20 7545 8011 Attention: Liability Management Group *Media contact for the Issuers:* Rachel Martin Head of Communications Tel.: +353 1 792 2144 rachel.martin@depfa.com ISIN: DE000A0BCLA9 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: - LEI Code: 6LIRQ1CRLFL6PQWR8919 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 4839 End of Announcement EQS News Service 628447 13-Nov-2017

