Edison Issues Outlook on Photocure (PHO)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / Photocure (OTC PINK: PHCUF, OSE: PHO) is a commercial-stage Norwegian specialty pharmaceutical company that currently markets Hexvix/Cysview for diagnosing and managing bladder cancer. Recently, the company announced that the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a final rule that would improve reimbursement for a large number of procedures. Also, following positive Phase III results in the surveillance setting, the company filed a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) which, if approved, would dramatically increase the addressable market for Hexvix/Cysview.

We have adjusted our valuation to NOK908m or NOK42 per basic share from NOK949m or NOK44 per basic share, mainly due to pushing back expected launch dates for Cevira and Visonac from 2020 to 2021 as well as a lower cash balance, which was mitigated by rolling forward our NPV model to Q317. With NOK123.1m in cash, Photocure should have enough capital to meet its needs.

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Maxim Jacobs, +1 646 653 7027

Nathaniel Calloway, +1 646 653 7036

healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison