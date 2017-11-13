Network will provide greater reliability, security and stability for German gas transmission system operator

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) and its partner Kapsch CarrierCom have been selected by ONTRAS Gastransport GmbH to implement a highly-reliable packet network. The network upgrade will enable Germany's second largest gas transmission operator to introduce new security features to its facilities, improve data processing and address current and forthcoming industry legislation.

It will also enable ONTRAS to implement advanced remote control and security features for the transmission of control and measuring data between its SCADA system (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) and peripheral PLC (programmable logic controllers) and measuring systems to control ONTRAS' natural gas transport in eastern Germany.

Key Facts:

Building on its existing wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) network, ONTRAS' outdated synchronous digital hierarchy (SDH) layer will be migrated to an enhanced packet network. With Ciena's carrier-grade 3942 and 3932 Ethernet packet switches, the upgraded network will deliver bandwidth of 1G (up from 155 Mbit/s) and boasts a sixteen-fold increase in capacity to 10G (up from 622 Mbit/s).

This upgraded network benefits ONTRAS in two ways: by optimizing the processing of data within the gas line network and by improving the data communication between the sites. Critically, the upgraded network allows ONTRAS to implement an advanced security system that supports remote control and video surveillance across all of its 50+ sites.

Kapsch CarrierCom, a global system integrator and supplier of end-to-end telecommunications solutions and a Ciena BizConnect partner, worked with Ciena on this upgrade. The network will be run and managed by GDMcom, a subsidiary of ONTRAS.

Executive Comments:

"Thanks to our collaboration with Ciena and Kapsch, we will have a more robust and reliable network in place that can better support our business and security needs within our critical infrastructure. The increased bandwidth will allow us to mitigate bottlenecks, which our previous network would have been unable to handle."

- Mario Lochmann, ONTRAS Head of IT Management

- "As our recent research has shown, German organizations like ONTRAS are taking proactive steps to upgrade their network infrastructure to support high-bandwidth applications and growing bandwidth demands. Ciena's industry-leading packet networking solutions equip providers with greater agility and the ability to improve their competitive advantage."

- Eugen Gebhard, Regional Director DACH and Central Europe, Ciena

- "ONTRAS has been a fantastic client to work with and thanks to our excellent relationship with Ciena we were able to implement the latest network technology and complete this project within the agreed timeframe. The new network ticks all the boxes and will meet business needs and deliver high performance for ONTRAS in the years to come."

-Wolfgang Matschke, General Manager, Kapsch Carrier Solutions GmbH

About ONTRAS

ONTRAS Gastransport GmbH is a national gas transmission system operator in the European gas transport system based in Leipzig. ONTRAS operates Germany's second-largest gas transmission system, with approximately 7,000 km of pipelines and about 450 interconnection points, to ensure the seamless transport of natural gas to our customers. To do so, we link the interests of transport customers, dealers, regional network operators and producers of regenerative gases.

About Kapsch CarrierCom

Kapsch CarrierCom, a Kapsch Group company, is a leading global producer, supplier and systems integrator of end-to-end telecommunications solutions. The company is pursuing the mission to shape the path for railway operators and carrier networks as well as for public authorities, public transport operators and airports to leverage technologies for their specific and often mission-critical communication demands. Its portfolio comprises innovative, business and mission-critical products, solutions and services, based on in-house research and development, completed with the portfolio of selected strategic partners. The expertise of Kapsch CarrierCom covers, amongst others, solutions for the next generation of mission-critical communication, digitalization of railways, and virtualization in the communication domain. The family-owned Kapsch company, with headquarters in Vienna, celebrates its 125th jubilee in 2017 and thus its long-term success story in the development and implementation of new technologies for the benefit of its customers.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a network strategy and technology company. We translate best-in-class technology into value through a high-touch, consultative business model with a relentless drive to create exceptional experiences measured by outcomes. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

