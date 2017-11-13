EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/13/17 --

WHAT: Please join us as ICE District celebrates the latest construction milestone with the official topping off of Stantec Tower's commercial floors and the beginning of construction on the building's luxurious SKY Residences. Once complete, Stantec Tower will be the tallest building in Edmonton and the tallest in Western Canada. WHO: Glen Scott, President of Real Estate, Katz Group Keith Shillington, Senior Vice President, Stantec Mayor Don Iveson, City of Edmonton WHEN: Friday, November 17, 2017 Arrival time: 11:30 a.m. MDT (please arrive on-time to receive PPE gear) Press Conference Begins: 12:15 p.m. MDT WHERE: Edmonton Tower Lobby - 10111 - 104 Avenue NW, Edmonton. Attendees will be equipped with PPE and then escorted to the 21st floor of Stantec Tower. PARKING: Ample parking options are available in nearby parking lots. Recommended parking at the Edmonton Tower parking lot at 10111 - 104 Avenue NW. ATTIRE: Please note the event is taking place at an active construction site. PPE hard hats and vests will be provided upon arrival at Edmonton Tower, but may be removed once on the 21st floor of Stantec Tower. Please wear appropriate footwear and attire including close-toed, heel-less shoes and pants only (no skirts or dresses). Steel toe boots are not required for this event. RSVP: RSVP is required to attend. Please RSVP by November 15, 2017.

Contacts:

Shauna MacDonald

780-508-5099

403-585-4570

media@icedistrictproperties.com



