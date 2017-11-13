With effect from November 16, 2017, the subscription rights in Viking Supply Ships AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including December 4, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VSSAB TR B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010546390 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 145949 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



With effect from November 16, 2017, the paid subscription shares in Viking Supply Ships AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VSSAB BTA B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010546408 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 145950 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Caroline Sjölund, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.