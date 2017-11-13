ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high-performance sensor solutions, and Ningbo Sunny Opotech Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Ltd. (HKG: 02382.HK), a leading manufacturer of integrated optical devices and optical imaging system solution provider, today announced a collaboration to jointly develop and market 3D sensing camera solutions for mobile device and automotive applications to OEMs in China and the rest of the world.

The collaboration combines the strengths of two leading players in the optical sensing and imaging space to offer device OEMs and system suppliers highly attractive solutions in the growth area of 3D sensing and enable a faster time-to-market for high performance 3D camera systems.

ams and Sunny Opotech will work together to create camera solutions for 3D sensing applications that are set to incorporate the partners' range of optical technologies and components as well as offer related software and algorithms. The partnership is focused on mobile device and smartphone opportunities at global OEMs to drive innovative 3D consumer applications and also extends to upcoming automotive opportunities for 3D sensing camera systems.

Alexander Everke, CEO of ams, commented on the announcement, "We are very excited about this collaboration which brings together ams' leadership in optical sensing with Sunny Optical's leading position in optical components and module manufacturing. Teaming up with Sunny Opotech, we are accelerating the time-to-market and availability of high quality 3D sensing solutions for smartphones and mobile devices where efficient module integration is key to enable 3D sensing for smartphone OEMs. At the same time, this collaboration allows us to pursue emerging 3D sensing opportunities in the automotive world."

David Wang, CEO of Ningbo Sunny Opotech Co., Ltd., added, "Sunny Opotech believes that ams is the industry's leading 3D sensing technology provider with a complete portfolio of key components and technologies enhanced by a unique patent portfolio. Combining this with Sunny Opotech's advanced semiconductor packaging technology, optical system design, mass production abilities as well as precise active alignment and optical calibration technologies will enable us to bring Chinese OEMs and global customers optimized and comprehensive 3D sensing solutions. Sunny Opotech is very much looking forward to create substantial value for both partners through the collaboration with ams."

