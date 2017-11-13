Fidelity Special Values Plc - Correction to Proxy Form

Fidelity Special Values PLC ('the Company')

Correction of typographical error in the 2017 Annual General Meeting Form of Proxy

It has been brought to the attention of the Company that there was a typographical error in the Proxy Form relating to the Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 11 December 2017 and posted to shareholders on 8 November 2017.

In relation to Resolution 9, being the resolution to approve the Remuneration Policy, the Proxy Form summarises the resolution as:

"9. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report'

It should read:

"9. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy'

in line with Resolution 9 as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

For the avoidance of doubt, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, Resolution 8 relates to the approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 August 2017, as correctly summarised in the Proxy Form, and Resolution 9 is in relation to the Remuneration Policy as noted above.

13 November 2017

