Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: FINAL DEADLINE ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess of $100,000 of Class Action Against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13,

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. ("Health Insurance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HIIQ) securities and certain of its officers, on behalf of a class who purchased Health Insurance between March 4, 2016 through September 11, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hiiq.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Health Insurance Innovations' application for a third-party insurance administrators license with the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation was denied due in part to material errors and omissions; (2) the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation's rejection of Health Insurance Innovations' application for a third-party insurance administrators license could result in its losing licenses in the other states; and (3) as a result, Health Insurance Innovations' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hiiq or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Health Insurance you have until November 10, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE