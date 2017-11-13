sprite-preloader
Seadrill Partners LLC: SDLP - Q3 2017 earnings release date and conference call information

London, United Kingdom, November 13th, 2017 - Seadrill Partners LLC is scheduled to release its third quarter 2017 results on Tuesday November 21st, 2017.

In connection with the earnings release, a conference call will be held at 12:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. GMT on Tuesday November 21st, 2017.

To listen to the management presentation of the results, the following options are available:

A. Webcast
In order to register to listen to the conference call, please click this link. (https://services.choruscall.com/links/sdlp171121cDzfP13b.html)

B. Conference call
Participants can register for the conference call and receive their dial-in details by clicking this link. (http://dpregister.com/10114263)

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may join the call on November 21st by dialling:
US dial in: +1 866 807 9684

International dial in: +1 412 317 5415

The participants will be required to request the Seadrill Limited Conference call.

There will be a Q&A session subsequent to the presentation. Information on how to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please download the presentation material from http://www.seadrillpartners.com/ (http://www.seadrillpartners.com/)

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity to listen to a replay on http://www.seadrillpartners.com/ (http://www.seadrillpartners.com/) (Investor Relations)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Seadrill Partners LLC via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)