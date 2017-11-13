Today, on November 13, 2017, Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company") published a press release with information that the Company provides a compliance plan to satisfy the EU Market Abuse Regulation as well as the Nasdaq First North Nordic Rulebook, and that Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") has initiated a process for referral of the matter concerning non-compliance to the Disciplinary Committee of the Exchange for a decision on appropriate sanctions.



The current rules of Nasdaq First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments traded on Nasdaq First North.



With reference to that the Exchange has concluded that the Company does not fulfil the applicable admission requirements as set out in First North Nordic Rulebook and that the Exchange has initiated a process for referral of the matter to the Disciplinary Committee, the Exchange has decided to update its decision that the shares in Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMNP, ISIN code US45254C2008, order book ID 032838) shall be given observation status.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.