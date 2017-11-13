Getty Images appoints IBM's Pamela Woehrle as Senior Vice President of Global Sales

World leader in visual communication announces technology sales veteran to lead global sales force of 650+ as company continues on growth trajectory

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, today announces Pamela Woehrle as its new Senior Vice President of Global Sales. A technology sales veteran with more than 25 years' experience, Woehrle will head Getty Images' global sales team and will be responsible for driving revenue across the company's 250 million assets that serve nearly 1M customers annually in almost every country in the world.

Woehrle also joins the company's Executive Committee, overseeing strategic direction and expansion, as well as gaining responsibility for driving Getty Image's revenues worldwide through its global field sales force, and its diverse partnerships, channels and alliances.

Woehrle joins Getty Images from IBM, where she has had an illustrious and lengthy career spanning 33 years, most recently serving as Vice President, Worldwide Go To Market for Silverpop, an IBM acquired company. During her tenure at the global technology business, she has also served several Vice President roles across both global and North American sales, focused on eCommerce, Enterprise Market Management and Enterprise Content Management Solutions. Woehrle also brings strong senior-level customer relationships and global account management experience, having led global accounts, such as her role serving as the Worldwide Client Director for Procter & Gamble.

"Our Getty Images Everywhere strategy is delivering our world-class content to everyone - to our almost one million advertising, publishing and corporate customers, as well asto people that simply love viewing and sharing the world's very best imagery," says Dawn Airey, CEO, Getty Images. "I am thrilled that Pamela will be joining us at Getty Images to help us realise this vision. She is an extraordinary leader and brings with her a strong track record in selling solutions and unparalleled customer experience."

Pamela Woehrle, Getty Images' newly-appointed SVP Global Sales adds: "I have always admired the impact Getty Images content has on the world and am thrilled to have the opportunity to work for a global business and brand that has this power. I am honoured to join Getty Images and help contribute to the company's continued success and leadership in moving the world with images, as well as further enriching customer experience."

Based in New York and reporting to Chief Executive Officer Dawn Airey, Woehrle officially starts with the business on 11 December 2017. Currently residing in Atlanta, Georgia, Woehrle will be relocating to New York with her husband.

About Getty Images:

Getty Images has long been the undisputed world leader in visual communication, with customers in nearly every country in the world. With its advanced search and image recognition technology Getty images has established itself as a pioneer in its field, making it the first choice of creative and media professionals alike. In the world of imagery innovation is key, and Getty Images award winning photographers and content creators are committed to producing inspiring and radical work, which is seen every day in the world's most wide reaching and influential publications. Getty Images works with over 200,000 contributors and hundreds of image partners to provide comprehensive coverage of more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events, impactful creative imagery to communicate any commercial concept and the world's deepest digital archive of historic photography.

Visit Getty images at www.gettyimages.com to learn more about how the company is revolutionizing the role of images in communications of business, and enabling ground breaking and creative ideas to become a reality.

