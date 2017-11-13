The modules will be used by Danish investment firm Obton for two PV projects in Stadskanaal, in the northeast of the Netherlands.

U.S. thin-film solar module manufacturer First Solar Inc. has signed a 20 MW module supply deal with Denmark-based investment and management company specialized in renewable projects Obton.

First Solar modules will be installed two solar power plants, with a capacity of 13.9 MW and 4.4 MW, that Obton is developing in Stadskanaal, in Netherlands' northeastern province of Groningen. The financial terms of the supply agreement were not revealed. ...

