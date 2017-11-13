Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French Financial Markets Authority), Axway Software (Paris:AXW) ("Company") hereby informs its shareholders that the:

Total number of its shares is 21,203,921;

Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights (gross or theoretical voting rights) is 34,306,705. This total is the base used for declaring crossing of thresholds by shareholders (as provided for in the final paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations; the total number of voting rights is calculated according to the total number of shares with voting rights, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended).

Number of exercisable voting rights is 34,283,188.

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

