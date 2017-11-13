SUZHOU, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/13/17 -- The Hi-trust Transmission Line laboratory of Hengtong Optic-Electric is authorized (hereinafter referred to as the lab) by TUV Rheinland which is the first one in China. TUV Rheinland in Germany, with a history of over 140 years, represents a world-famous third-party certification authority. Being labeled with TUV logos symbols the products of safety and excellent performance and gaining recognition from customers.

The examination and verification process conducted by a team of experts from TUV Rheinland lasted for over two months. Finally, the lab passed successfully and became the first-ever TUV Rheinland authorized testing lab in China. This marks the testing equipment, personnel level, operation process and comprehensive level of the lab has reached the international leading level.

The authorizing ceremony was held in the Hengtong Gloria Hotel on November 6, which is a milestone for Hengtong and for Chinese wire & cable companies to go into the international market.

In the conference on the international standards of electric wires held at the same time, experts from TUV Rheinland analyzed the CE-CPR instruction on cable products, industrial robots and new energy cable standards enforced in European market. According to the CPR instruction, cables and power wires used in buildings must cater to related laws and regulations of EU 305/2011 (Construction Products Regulation) from July 2017 within Europe. According to EN50575:2014+A1:2016, cable products including power cables, control cables and telecommunications cables must be categorized after being tested on the base of the standards.

Sun Yixing, President of Hengtong Group, Xue Mengchi, Deputy General Manager of Hengtong Optic-electric, Lutz Frankholz, Executive Director of TUV Rheinland and Xu Shu, General Manager of TUV Rheinland Commercial Product Services presented at the ceremony and delivered speeches.

Present at the ceremony were also public media companies including Science and Technology Daily, Xinhua Daily, and Suzhou local media companies such as Suzhou Daily, Suzhou TV station, Wujiang Daily, Wujiang TV station and also industry media companies including China Post, C114, Photoelectric Communication, Telecommunications Network and CNII.

About Hengtong Optic-Electric

Hengtong Optic-Electric is a global information and energy network service provider offering various kind of wire and cables including fibre-optic, power cable, marine cable and so on.

As one of the listed companies of Hengtong Group, with over 20 years of development Hengtong Optic-Electric now grows to have 10 manufacturing facilities based in China, Europe, South America, South Africa, South Asia and Southeast Asia. As well as sales offices in over 30 countries and regions around the world supply products and service to over 120 countries.

Committing to innovation and social responsibility is at the heart of Hengtong - Hengtong is implementing and transforming to intelligent manufacturing to be one of the most advanced cable manufacturers in the world.

