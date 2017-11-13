GRUPO MASMOVIL: MASMOVIL reaches 64M€ EBITDA and a net income of 3M€ in Q3 2017

The adjusted net income during the first nine months of the year has reached 45M€ with a recurring EBITDA of 168M€ (+87%) .

The Company reaches 5M customers, of which 4,7M are mobile and 370,000 are fixed broadband.

MASMOVIL has increased its guidance for 2017 to a recurring EBITDA of 235M€.

Madrid, November 6th, 2017.- MASMOVIL Group (MAS.MC) released today its results for the third quarter of the year where the Company has continued the strong growth achieved in previous quarters and continues consolidating its position as the fourth largest telecomm operator in Spain.

Also, taking into account the performance of the Company during the first nine months of the year, MASMOVIL has increased its guidance to a recurring EBITDA of 235M€ for this year.

Excellent financial results

MASMOVIL has achieved a recurring EBITDA of 64M€ in the third quarter of the year, +86% than in the same period of last year and has reached a net income of 3M€, becoming one of the fastest growing European operators.

During the first nine months of the year, the Company reached a recurring EBITDA of 168M€, +87% than in the same period last year. The adjusted net income during this period was 45M€.

Total revenues for Q3 were 340M€, 21% more than the same period of last year. Total revenues for the first nine months of the year were up to 949M€, +16% than last year.

Service revenues grew by 22% than previous year, up to 262M€. Service revenues grew during the first nine months of the year by 19%, up to 763€ million.

The recurring EBITDA margin in Q3 reached 19%, compared to 12% in Q216. MASMOVIL generated a cash flow from operations of 177M€ in the first nine months of 2017.

During 2017, MASMOVIL have continued to make an extraordinary investment effort, that by the end of September, has reached 108M€.

These strong investments have been focused on its 4G mobile network which covers 85% of the Spanish population and the deployment of its fiber optic network which reached a total of 9 million households by the end of September. The Group expects to finish this year with 10 million households covered with FTTH technology.

"As our results for the first nine months of the year prove, MASMOVIL continuous to be a project with a very high potential growth," said Meinrad Spenger, CEO of MASMOVIL.

Commercial results: speeding up the acquisition of convergent customers

MASMOVIL Group has maintained strong organic growth and closed Q3 with more than 5M customers, 17% more than last year, of which 4,7M are mobile and 370,000 are fixed broadband.

Of the total number of mobile customers, 3,71M are postpaid, 14% more than last year. During the first nine months of the year, MASMOVIL has added 374.000 new postpaid customers and leads the market in mobile portability with more than 258.000 net customers.

Related to the fixed broadband business, MASMOVIL had 370.000 clients by the end of Q3, 429% more than the previous year, of which nearly one-third are fiber customers. During the first nine months of the year, the Group added 248.000 new broadband lines (93.000 in Q3), leading the market for this period.

During the first three quarters of the year, MASMOVIL has added a total of 622.000 new lines mobile postpaid and fixed broadband, of which 285.000 in Q3, verifying the excellent commercial momentum that the Company is experiencing.

ARPU during Q3 has reached 15.6€ compared to 14.7€ from the previous year.

"Just as important as growing in number of customers is our solid commitment to create value that is also reflected in the increase of the ARPU", added Mr. Spenger.

Updated 2017 guidance

Taking into account the good performance achieved by the Company during the first nine months of the year, and as promised in the previous quarterly earnings statement, MASMOVIL is updating its 2017 guidance:

Customers: a combined net total increase of fixed broadband lines and postpaid mobile lines of 800.000 (+60% vs 500.000 previous guidance).

(+60% vs 500.000 previous guidance). Service revenues : more than 18% growth in service revenues vs 838M€ pro-forma service revenues in 2016 (+80% vs 10% previous guidance).

: vs 838M€ pro-forma service revenues in 2016 (+80% vs 10% previous guidance). EBITDA:235M€ recurring EBITDA, compared to the pro-forma recurring EBITDA of 119M€ in 2016 (€35M more than +200M€ in previous guidance).

About MASMOVIL Group (MAS.MC)

MASMOVIL Group is the fourth largest converging telecommunications operator in Spain that provides fixed, mobile and broadband Internet services for residential, business and Wholesale, through its main brands: Yoigo, Pepephone, MÁSMÓVIL and Llamaya.

The group relies on a fiber/ADSL network for broadband and 3G and 4G network for mobile telephony. At present, it has 9 million marketable fiber homes and reaches 18 million homes with ADSL. The companies' 4G mobile network covers 85% of the Spanish population. The Group had more than 5 million customers in Spain by the end of September 2017.

For more information

Mario Paradinas / Isabel Hernández

KETCHUM

mario.paradinas@ketchum.com (mailto:mario.paradinas@ketchum.com)/ isabel.hernandez@ketchum.com (mailto:isabel.hernandez@ketchum.com)

Telephone: (+34) 91 788 32 00

Follow the Company through:

Web MASMOVIL Group: http://grupomasmovil.com/es/ (http://grupomasmovil.com/es/)

Twitter: https://twitter.com/masmovil (https://twitter.com/masmovil)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/masmovil/ (https://www.facebook.com/masmovil/)

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/masmovil/ (https://www.instagram.com/masmovil/)

MASMOVIL reaches 64M€ EBITDA and a net income of 3M€ in Q3 2017 (http://hugin.info/174274/R/2149466/824914.pdf)

Results_MASMOVIL_Q3 2017 (http://hugin.info/174274/R/2149466/824915.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: GRUPO MASMOVIL via Globenewswire

