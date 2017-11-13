The "Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Analysis 2018 Europe's Top 6 Medium Heavy Truck Manufacturers Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, DAF, Iveco" company profile has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides an overall SFAS score on each of Europe's Top 6 Medium Heavy Truck manufacturers based on an analysis of each OEM's strategic positioning in the existing market dynamics and its degree of responsiveness to its internal external environment respectively.

The objective of the analysis is to assess as to how favorably is each company positioned and how responsive it is to the nature pace of changes taking place within its internal and external environment respectively. The framework generates an insightful snapshot of the prevailing, holistic strategic equation for each company by identifying, weighing, prioritizing ranking significant strategic factors present in the internal external environment through an Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) matrix External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) matrix respectively.

These strategic factors are then ranked based on the strategic significance potential degree of impact along-with each respective company's corresponding degree of responsiveness to these factors. The final Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) matrix amalgamates the IFAS EFAS matrices into a single matrix followed by a reevaluation second level ranking responsiveness rating which leads to the generation of an overall score, thus, providing a holistic, overarching view on each player.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Business Structure Snapshot For each of Europe's Top 6 Medium Heavy Truck Manufacturers

Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot

Section 3: Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) Matrix For each of the 6 Key Industry OEMs

Section 4: External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) Matrix

Section 5: Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Matrix With reprioritization, quantification ranking of respective strategic factors deriving from IFAS EFAS matrices.

Section 6: Comparative Ranking of Industry Players based on SFAS Scores

Section 7: Global Medium Heavy Truck Market Force Field Analysis Analysis of Driving Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section 8: Key Market Technology Trends Analysis of Key Trends poised to Shape Transform the future

Section 9: Key Issues, Challenges Risk Factors

Section 10: Strategic Market Outlook through 2026

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fjx5tn/strategic_factor

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113006306/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Company Reports