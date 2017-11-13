Investor Network Invites You to the Sunworks Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Tuesday, November 14, 2017

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the third quarter 2017, to be held Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: November 14, 2017 at 10:00 AM ET

Toll Free: 888-567-1602

International: 404-267-0373

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/22286 or www.sunworksusa.com

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on November 28, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 22286

Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or www.sunworksusa.com

About Sunworks, Inc.

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) is a premier provider of high performance solar power systems. We are committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety. Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including agricultural, commercial and industrial, federal, public works, and residential. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we stand by to support our customers above and beyond their expectations. Sunworks' diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline and professionalism to their interaction with customers. All of our employees uphold our company's guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power.

SOURCE: Investor Network