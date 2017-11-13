DENVER, COLORADO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/13/17 -- TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE: TKX) ("TrackX" or the "Company), announces that Jason Read has resigned from his position as Chief Operating Officer of TrackX to pursue other endeavors. Mr. Read will continue to provide industry advisory services to TrackX in support of the Company's growth and to ensure continuity with current clients. Chris Brumett has transitioned from CTO to COO. Mr. Brumett, who is broTECH's former CEO and is based in Riverside, California, has over 25 years of information systems and leadership experience in transportation, distribution, logistics and enterprise asset management. This transition further concentrates engineering, implementation and support in one location under Chris' leadership and will facilitate further operational and customer service efficiencies.

"Following the broTECH acquisition, management decided that TrackX's needs are best served by having its COO based in California", said Mr. Read. "I am excited about the value that the acquisition of broTECH brings to TrackX and believe that Chris is the right choice to serve as COO during this phase of TrackX's growth."

"On behalf of the TrackX team, I'd like to thank Jason for his service to TrackX while serving as COO," said TrackX President and CEO Tim Harvie. "I'd also like to thank Jason for his continued support through this transitional period as we continue to capitalize on our momentum. Chris Brumett has decades of supply chain and enterprise asset tracking experience. He has contributed tremendous value since the broTECH acquisition closed, and I am confident that he'll continue to do so in the role of COO."

About TrackX

TrackX, based in Denver, Colorado, is an enterprise Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software platform provider leveraging multiple auto-ID technologies for the comprehensive tracking and management of physical assets. TrackX's Global Asset Management for Enterprises (GAME) platform enables the IIoT by providing unique item level tracking, workflow processing, event management, alerts and powerful analytics to deliver solutions across a growing number of industries. This platform creates unprecedented visibility and business intelligence of man-to-machine and machine-to-machine interaction. TrackX delivers significant value to a growing list of Fortune 500 companies and for customers in industries such as transportation, beverage, brewery, healthcare, hi-tech, hospitality, mining, agriculture, horticulture, manufacturing and government.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Sean Peasgood, Sophic Capital

Sean@SophicCapital.com

416-565-2805



Knox Henderson, TrackX Holdings Inc.

khenderson@trackx.com

778-373-2003



