sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,334 Euro		+0,047
+3,65 %
WKN: A1KCUC ISIN: US45323A2015 Ticker-Symbol: 3IP 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPRIMIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IMPRIMIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
13.11.2017 | 22:33
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Investor Network Invites You to the Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Tuesday, November 14, 2017

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the third quarter 2017, to be held Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 4:15 PM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

  • Date, Time: November 14, 2017 at 4:15 PM ET
  • Toll Free: 877-407-8035
  • International: 201-689-8035
  • Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/22220 or www.imprimisrx.com/

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on December 14, 2017.

  • Toll Free: 877-481-4010
  • International: 919-882-2331
  • Replay ID#: 22220
  • Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or www.imprimisrx.com/

About Imprimis Pharmaceuticals

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IMMY) is a pharmaceutical company that produces and dispenses high quality innovative medications in all 50 states. Imprimis is dedicated to patient access and affordability to many critical medicines. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Imprimis produces and dispenses from both California and New Jersey. Imprimis is the largest shareholder of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.etonpharma.com), a company it spun out in 2017. For more information about Imprimis, please visit the corporate website at www.ImprimisRx.com.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE