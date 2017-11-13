Investor Network Invites You to the Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Tuesday, November 14, 2017

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the third quarter 2017, to be held Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 4:15 PM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: November 14, 2017 at 4:15 PM ET

Toll Free: 877-407-8035

International: 201-689-8035

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/22220 or www.imprimisrx.com/

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on December 14, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 22220

Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or www.imprimisrx.com/

About Imprimis Pharmaceuticals

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IMMY) is a pharmaceutical company that produces and dispenses high quality innovative medications in all 50 states. Imprimis is dedicated to patient access and affordability to many critical medicines. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Imprimis produces and dispenses from both California and New Jersey. Imprimis is the largest shareholder of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.etonpharma.com), a company it spun out in 2017. For more information about Imprimis, please visit the corporate website at www.ImprimisRx.com.

SOURCE: Investor Network