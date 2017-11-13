Investor Network Invites You to the DarioHealth Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Tuesday, November 14, 2017

CAESAREA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of third quarter 2017, to be held Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: November 14, 2017 at 9:00 AM ET

Toll Free: 888-567-1603

International: 404-267-0368

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/22493

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on November 28, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 22493

Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. is a leading global digital health company serving tens of thousands of users with dynamic mobile health solutions. We believe people deserve the best tools to manage their treatment, and harnessing big data, we have developed a unique way for our users to analyze and personalize their diabetes management. With our smart diabetes solution, users have direct access to track and monitor all facets of diabetes, without having the disease slow them down. The acclaimed Dario™ Blood Glucose Monitoring System all-in-one blood glucose meter and native smartphone app gives users an unrivaled method for self-diabetes management. DarioHealth is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel with a regional office in Burlington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://mydario.investorroom.com/.

