Xceedance, a global provider of insurance consulting, managed services, technology and data sciences, today announced a multi-million dollar "Series A" equity investment in ChainThat, a London-based blockchain specialist organisation serving the re/insurance industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113006140/en/

Using a proprietary insurance blockchain framework (CT-IBF), ChainThat supports re/insurance contract management and transactional processes in key areas of the insurance lifecycle including claims, accounting and settlement, billing and collections, and credit control. The ChainThat framework includes integrated business intelligence and reporting for real-time management and operational information.

As a pioneering startup in blockchain and distributed ledger technologies, ChainThat develops products for the commercial, specialty, and reinsurance markets. The ChainThat team provides secure online transactional services specifically tailored for re/insurance operations. Its partnership with Xceedance enables the two companies to drive the adoption of blockchain in re/insurance by developing and applying decentralised technology, data/analytics, and industry-expert services to strengthen the business practices and policyholder services of a wide range of insurance organisations.

"This is a strategic alliance of two progressive companies that believe specialised services and new technologies can transform the re/insurance industry," said Arun Balakrishnan, chief executive officer at Xceedance. "Our scale will help to accelerate the growth of ChainThat, and our clients will benefit from the blockchain, distributed ledger technology and smart contract expertise of our partnership. The deep industry knowledge and technology credentials of ChainThat complement our own. Our investment in the power and potential of ChainThat is an advantageous step in the expansion of both companies."

In addition to the investment by Xceedance, ChainThat will have access Xceedance global resources, including insurance-expert business and technology consultants, industry-knowledgeable IT professionals, business development and support services.

"We are thrilled with the strategic investment from Xceedance to help scale our company," said David Edwards, ChainThat founder and chief executive officer. "Key to this investment stage was finding the right partner with industry knowledge and a passion for the future of re/insurance collaboration. With the support of Xceedance we can now focus on enhancing products to enrich a wide range of customer-centric applications. Together with Xceedance, we look forward to delivering the transformative benefits of practically deployable, decentralised blockchain technology in the insurance ecosystem."

About Xceedance

Xceedance is a global provider of consulting and managed services, technology and data sciences to insurance organisations. With offices in the U.S., U.K., Poland and India, Xceedance partners with insurers to launch new products, drive operations, implement technology, and deliver advanced analytics capabilities and process optimisation.

About ChainThat

ChainThat was formed in 2015 by a group of London-based insurance technology experts, with the aim of transforming insurance markets using blockchain, distributed ledger technology and smart contracts. The solutions of ChainThat cover placing, contract management, facilities, accounting and settlement and claims agreement, all utilising industry standards such as ACORD.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113006140/en/

Contacts:

Rein4ce for Xceedance

Media Contact: Stephen Breen

Telephone: +44 (0)7843 076556

Email: stephen.breen@rein4ce.co.uk

Website: www.xceedance.com and www.chainthat.com