Thomson Reuters Defines Global Energy Leadership with Ranking of Top 100 Companies

Energy leaders outperform S&P 500 and MSCI World-Daily indices

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Thomson Reuters unveiled the Top 100 Global Energy Leaders, the industry's first, holistic assessment identifying today's leading energy companies. The study objectively determines the organizations that demonstrate the fortitude to excel in a complex business environment across eight pillars of performance: Financial, Management and Investor Confidence, Risk and Resilience, Legal Compliance, Innovation, People and Social Responsibility, Environmental Impact, and Reputation. The patent-pending methodology supporting the initiative was developed by Thomson Reuters Boston Innovation Lab.

"Leadership in today's competitive global marketplace extends beyond the balance sheet and looks at the organization holistically. Leadership is also defined by organizations that provide healthy and safe workplaces, cultivate diverse and equal opportunities, exclude forced or compulsory labor from their workplace, have geographically diverse supplier and customer networks, and demonstrate a commitment to the environment," said Emily Lyons, managing director of the Thomson Reuters Energy Practice Group. "We applaud the leaders on this list as they represent the current vanguard among their peers by outsizing business challenges with the acumen and agility to stay one step ahead of constant change."

Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Energy Leaders' final scores across the pillars outshine 1,500-plus energy companies.

The organizations currently outperform the S&P 500, S&P 500 Energy, and MSCI World Energy-Daily indices in year-over-year gross profit by 16.52 percent, 37.93 percent and 1.41 percent. They also outperform the MSCI World Energy-Daily and S&P 500 indices in annual stock-price change by 10.93 percent and 5.55 percent.

The companies tend to score well in People and Social Responsibility as well as Risk and Resilience. They fared 30 percent better than their peers in Workforce and Human Rights; 26 percent in Resource Use; and are 20 percent more insulated from operational risk.

Europe is home to 41 of the leaders, comprising 19 countries on the continent. North America has a quarter of the top energy companies, with 19 of them hailing from the United States and 6 from Canada . Asia is home to 24 percent of the Top 100 Global Energy Leaders.

"The unique, holistic approach Thomson Reuters is taking to identify energy leadership makes a lot of sense given today's complex business environment," said Mark Walsh, national managing director US Energy & Resources Industry, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "At Deloitte, we see how energy companies with operational excellence related to financial operations, risk-management strategies, secure and resilient supply chains, workforce health and safety mandates and responsible environmental practices are well positioned for success. Congratulations to the Thomson Reuters 2017 Top 100 Global Energy Leaders."

The analysis also includes subsector rankings: the Thomson Reuters Top 25 Oil and Gas Honorees, Oil and Gas Related Equipment and Services Honorees, Renewable Energy Honorees and Multiline Utilities Honorees. Each list spotlights those companies that represent the top 25 organizations in their respective arenas.

Learn more about the methodology, download the full report and view the 2017 Top 100 Global Energy Leaders and subsector lists at http://tr.com/top100energy. Join the discussion on Twitter TRenergy100.

