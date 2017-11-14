NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Nov 14, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) and NEC Corporation of America (NECAM), an industry leading provider of biometrics and communications technology and integrator of IT solutions, today announced the expansion of its offices in Washington, D.C., to include a new government relations function.The office will be responsible for understanding U.S. government requirements for areas such as effective border management and counterterrorism as part of assuring NEC innovation and R&D are aligned to the needs of the United States. The office will also seek to improve NEC's brand awareness throughout the D.C. area.The new government relations office will be led by Shinsuke (Shin) Takahashi, current Chairman and former President and CEO of NECAM. In this role, Mr. Takahashi will further strengthen NEC's relationships with government agencies by aligning NEC's strategic initiatives with the goals of the U.S. government. Specific areas of collaboration will focus on security policy, international trade and other matters that affect national safety and security.NECAM first opened its sales office in Washington, D.C., in May 2016 with a focus on providing biometric security solutions to the U.S. government. In a short time, NEC has expanded its federal government business, where NEC was selected to participate in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Biometric Exit pilot program using NEC's NeoFace Express face recognition rapid matching technology."In my previous role as President and CEO of NECAM over the past five years, it was exciting to be part of our growth in the U.S. government," said Mr. Takahashi. "My aim as Head of Government Relations is not only to advance our business, but to collaborate and build relationships in Washington so that we can contribute to a safer, more secure society."In addition to the office's focus on U.S. government issues, Mr. Takahashi will also be responsible for developing relationships with international organizations like World Bank, IDB, and the United Nations. NEC's expansion in Washington D.C. will become effective in early December.