SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- Chubb announced today the establishment of a division in Asia Pacific dedicated to the risk management needs of Small, Medium Enterprises (SMEs). This new business division focuses solely on delivering a sustainable value proposition to SMEs through innovative products, tailored distribution strategies and convenient sales platforms. Three new appointments have been made for the Small Commercial Division:

Michael Cellura, Head of Small Commercial Division, Asia Pacific. Mr. Cellura has been with Chubb for more than 10 years and has a wealth of international underwriting and business development experience. He was previously at Chubb in Japan leading the Property & Casualty business for four years. Mr. Cellura is now tasked with bringing to bear the full capabilities of Chubb's product innovation and channel expertise in agency, bancassurance, broker and digital channels, to serve the needs of small commercial businesses.

Kieran Brennan, Head of Product Development, Small Commercial Division, Asia. Mr. Brennan will focus on product design as well as the development of processes and service for SMEs. An underwriter since he began his career in the UK more than 20 years ago, he was previously with an international insurer as their Asia Pacific Chief Underwriting Officer for the SME Division.

Rob Cameron, Head of Actuarial, Small Commercial Division, Asia Pacific. Mr. Cameron has deep actuarial experience having worked at Chubb for over 15 years; first as an Actuarial Services Manager for Australia and New Zealand and later, as the Regional Property & Casualty Actuary. In his new role, he will further develop new actuarial models specifically for SMEs to ensure Chubb's value proposition is customised for this market segment.

On the new Small Commercial Division, Chubb's Regional Head of Property & Casualty, Jason Keen said, "The SMEs' demands for risk management are rapidly evolving as they continue to play an expanding role in the local economies across the region. With Chubb's superior underwriting expertise, award-winning claims and account services, we can provide SMEs a differentiated offering to help them thrive. I'm confident that Michael, Kieran and Rob, in collaboration with the local SME teams in each country, will be able to tap the many opportunities to grow this exciting new division together with our existing clients and distribution partners".

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide.

