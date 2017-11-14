Innovation Site for Hybrid and E-Vehicles Will Be Reopened in Sicily

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, today announced that the 3DEXPERIENCE platform was chosen by Blutec Srl to support its 300 million euro automotive industrial project in collaboration with Invitalia, the Italian Ministry of Economy's agency for investment and business development.

Blutec will relaunch an automotive industrial site in Termini Imerese, Sicily that was shut down in 2011 and repurpose it to manufacture hybrid and electric vehicles for the international automotive industry, as well as gradually reemploy the former facility's 700-person workforce. Blutec will deploy Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform to train employees on sustainable industrial innovation and use the "Electro Mobility Accelerator" industry solution experience to imagine, design, simulate and deliver new vehicle concepts. The project is expected to be fully implemented in 2018.

"Blutec's mission for the Termini Imerese site is to produce components and an innovative series of green vehicles for the most prestigious car manufacturers and bring social and economic benefits to the region," said Cosimo Di Cursi, CEO, Blutec. "When our bid to revitalize this important industrial area was selected by Invitalia over 22 other candidates, our first investment was in Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform. We consider this technology to be the fundamental starting point for conceiving, creating and selling a highly technological product that requires intensive research and development activity."

"Electro Mobility Accelerator" will provide Blutec with a collaborative digital environment to virtually define, evaluate and validate the performance of components and custom trimmings for limited edition cars as well as for an exclusive series of hybrid and electric cars based on existing models that will feature eco-friendly changes to lower emissions.

"Blutec's automotive industrial renaissance project aims to build a creative hub for manufacturing that will contribute to a new and sustainable transportation and mobility marketplace," said Olivier Sappin, Vice President, Transportation Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "The 3DEXPERIENCE platform offers multi-domain digital capabilities that are essential for next generation electric vehicle research and development and will support Blutec's targeted level of innovation and industrial leadership."

For more information on Dassault Systèmes' industry solution experiences for the transportation mobility industry, please visit http://www.3ds.com/industries/transportation-mobility/

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

