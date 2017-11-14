Kesko Oyj: Kesko's comparable sales grew in October

KESKO PRESS RELEASE 14.11.2017 AT 09.00 1(2)

Kesko's comparable sales grew in October

Kesko Group's sales totalled €912.6 million in October 2017, an increase of 4.2% in comparable terms. Reported total sales decreased by 3.4%.

"Kesko's sales grew in comparable terms in October in the grocery trade and in the building and technical trade. The month had one delivery day more than the year before," says Kesko's President and CEO Mikko Helander.

Sales in the grocery trade totalled €449.7 million in October, an increase of 7.0% in comparable terms. Sales grew in particular in K-Citymarkets. The reported sales for October increased by 0.1%, affected by changes in the former Suomen Lähikauppa store site network and by the divestment of the business in Russia the previous year.

Sales in the building and technical trade totalled €387.5 million in October, an increase of 3.1% in comparable terms in local currencies. Comparable sales grew by 2.1% in Finland and by 4.1% abroad. Sales in the building and technical trade excluding the speciality goods trade grew by 4.0% in local currencies. Sales in the speciality goods' leisure trade increased by 12.8% in Finland, while sales in the machinery trade decreased by 32.9%. The reported sales in the building and technical trade decreased by 7.8%, and were impacted by the divestment of the K-maatalous business and the furniture trade in the second quarter.

Sales in the car trade totalled €74.9 million in October, representing a decrease of 6.0% in comparable terms. The reported sales decreased by 0.6% including the acquisition of AutoCarrera.

Kesko Group's sales in euros, excluding VAT, in October 2017:

October 2017 Comparable € million Change, % change, %



Grocery trade, total 449.7 +0.1 +7.0 Building and technical trade, Finland 179.1 -17.6 +2.1 Building and technical trade, other countries 208.4 +2.6 +4.1 Building and technical trade, total 387.5 -7.8 +3.1 Car trade, total 74.9 -0.6 -6.0 Common functions and eliminations 0.5 Grand total 912.6 -3.4 +4.2 Finland, total 704.2 -3.7 +4.2 Other countries, total 208.4 -2.4 +4.1 Grand total 912.6 -3.4 +4.2

Kesko Group's sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-October 2017:

01/01/17-31/10/17 Comparable € million Change, % change, %



Grocery trade, total 4,370.3 +1.6 +2.1 Building and technical trade, Finland 1,957.9 +7.7 +1.3 Building and technical trade, other countries 2,011.0 +21.2 +0.6 Building and technical trade, total 3,968.9 +14.1 +0.9 Car trade, total 783.3 +8.8 +2.3 Common functions and eliminations -1.6 Grand total 9,120.9 +7.4 +1.7 Finland, total 7,109.9 +5.5 +2.0 Other countries, total 2,011.0 +14.8 +0.6 Grand total 9,120.9 +7.4 +1.7

Change, % indicates the change when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The comparable change % has been calculated for the grocery trade by including those stores formerly belonging to Suomen Lähikauppa, and which have belonged to the network in both years, in the sales. The comparable change % in the building and technical trade as well as the car trade has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestments.

In October 2017, the number of Kesko's wholesale selling days in Finland was 22, which is one day more than the year before. In January-October 2017, the number of Kesko's wholesale selling days in Finland was the same as the year before.

In connection with interim reports, Kesko publishes advance information on K Group's retail sales quarterly.

