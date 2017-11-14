Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE), through its subsidiary OTV, was selected by the Le Croult and Le Petit Rosne valleys intermunicipal association for water management (SIAH), Paris region (France), for the contract to extend and bring up to standard the Bonneuil-en-France wastewater treatment plant. The 10-year contract, worth a total €199.4 million, excluding taxes, of which €112 million for OTV, will in particular increase the plant's treatment capacity from 350,000 to 500,000 Population Equivalent (PE).

Renewed success for Veolia in municipal wastewater treatment: after SIAAP, Le Mans Métropole and the Métropole Européenne de Lille, the SIAH, a grouping of 33 municipalities and an urban area located in the eastern side of Val d'Oise in the Paris region, has decided to contract a consortium*, led by OTV, for the Design, Build, Operation and Maintenance of the extension and modernization of its Bonneuil-en-France wastewater treatment plant.

SIAH is a significant municipal grouping which, given the regional reforms being introduced in France, will see its responsibilities increased, in particular with regard to managing wastewater networks, GEMAPI (management of aquatic environments and flood prevention), and management of all wastewater not connected to a municipal network. A considerable number of projects are currently underway across its region, which has meant that the authority must adapt and increase the capacity of its wastewater treatment plant.

This project, called MEO "Morée Énergie Eau" (Moree Water Energy) is an innovative and exemplary industrial ecological project that will serve the SIAH and its region. The contract includes 10 years' operation to provide the authority with support for the technical management of its new facility.

Tapping into the consortium members' broad range of experience and expertise, the MEO project will focus on the performance, sustainability, and environmental and architectural quality standards set by the SIAH, all within a schedule guaranteeing service continuity.

The MEO project will benefit from the latest technological advances made by Veolia, in particular in biological wastewater treatment by using the HYBAS process, which combines AnoxKaldnes biofilm technology and activated sludge in the same tank. Compact and robust, the HYBAS process achieves excellent treatment performance while keeping construction and operation costs to a minimum.

Sludge treatment by thermal hydrolysis and digestion increases the volume of biogas generated while reducing the quantity of sludge then recovered by composting: that is, material and energy recovery are central aspects of this operation.

The biomethane produced will be injected into the French national grid (GRDF). Also, the ENERGIDO process developed by Veolia will be used to recover heat from the wastewater treated, to heat all the offices and technical buildings.

Work is slated to begin in the first half of 2019, with the new Bonneuil-en-France wastewater treatment plant entering service by mid-2022.

The consortium members areOTV (lead), OTV/SOURCES treatment specialists, DEMATHIEU BARD/EIFFAGE TP for civil engineering works, and LELLI Architectes for all architectural services.

