Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Cherkizovo Group (CHE) Cherkizovo Group Completes Payment of Dividends 14-Nov-2017 / 08:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Cherkizovo Group Completes Payment of Dividends Moscow, Russia - 14 November 2017 - Cherkizovo Group (LSE: CHE; MOEX: GCHE), the largest vertically integrated meat and feed producer in Russia, today announces the completion of dividend payment following the results of previous years and the first half of 2017 in the amount of RUB 2,630,000,000 or RUB 59.82 per ordinary share. Three GDRs correspond to two ordinary shares. For more information please visit http://www.cherkizovo.com [1] or contact Cherkizovo Group Anatoly Vereshchagin Managing partner PRoGRess communication agency +7 965 334 34 34 av@progresspr.ru About Cherkizovo Group Cherkizovo Group is the largest meat and feed producer in Russia. The Group is a top-3 producer in each of the Russian poultry, pork and processed meat markets and is the largest feed manufacturer in the country. Cherkizovo Group encompasses eight full cycle poultry production facilities, 15 modern pork production facilities, six meat processing plants, eight feed mills and more than 287,000 hectares of agricultural land. The Group also includes Tambov Turkey facility, a joint Russian-Spanish venture. In 2016, Cherkizovo Group produced 903,000 tonnes of meat and meat products. Thanks to its vertically integrated structure, which includes grain growing and storage, feed production, livestock breeding, fattening and slaughtering, and meat processing, alongside a distribution system, the Group has delivered long-term sales growth and profitability. The Group's consolidated revenue was RUB 82.4 billion in 2016. Cherkizovo Group shares and GDRs listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE). ISIN: US1641452032 Category Code: DIV TIDM: CHE LEI Code: 2534005AEG6WJ1WNUF73 Sequence No.: 4842 End of Announcement EQS News Service 628761 14-Nov-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afd7f5895fa3097ee4df44214f43acee&application_id=628761&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2017 02:23 ET (07:23 GMT)