TVSquared, the gold-standard for TV measurement and optimization, has acquired wywy, a provider of real-time spot-detection technology, headquartered in Germany. The acquisition also marks the opening of TVSquared's Munich office, providing ground support for Germany and other European clients.

The acquisition combines TVSquared's world-class ADvantage TV attribution platform with wywy's automated content recognition technology. ADvantage users can now access real-time, accurate, spot-detection data within the platform, making time to TV insights even faster.

TVSquared enables TV to be a performance-driven channel. In real-time, advertisers see their spots, analyze performance and know if their investments have worked or not. Leveraging those insights, TVSquared customers regularly optimize campaigns and fine-tune TV strategies to increase sales.

Calum Smeaton, CEO and founder of TVSquared, said:

"Getting accurate spot data quickly is a challenge for TV advertisers. Integrating wywy's stellar spot detection into the ADvantage platform brings an unrivaled level of speed and accuracy to the process. With even faster time-to-results, ADvantage is the most robust, end-to-end tool for optimizing TV strategy and performance."

On TVSquared's expansion into Germany, Smeaton added:

"Germany is a strong TV market. It's also been one of TVSquared's fastest growing regions. With the opening of our Munich office, we're committed to providing on-the-ground support for our German brands, agencies and broadcasters."

About TVSquared

More than 600 brands, agencies and networks in 58 countries use TVSquared to improve TV campaign effectiveness up to 80%. See your spot, measure its impact in real-time and optimize TV for maximum performance. Learn more at www.tvsquared.com.

