sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,875 Euro		+0,275
+10,58 %
WKN: 877247 ISIN: US6762201068 Ticker-Symbol: ODP 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
OFFICE DEPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OFFICE DEPOT INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,641
2,745
09:37
2,642
2,745
09:37
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALFA LAVAL AB
ALFA LAVAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALFA LAVAL AB20,716-0,02 %
OFFICE DEPOT INC2,875+10,58 %
SOFTWARE AG43,35+1,00 %
WORKDAY INC89,97-5,27 %